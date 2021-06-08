Retired Cop Killed In Shooting In Kensington

A shooting on Monday night, June 7, 2021, at approximately 7:18 pm outside of the Korner Pizza, located at the corner of East 3rd Street and Church Avenue (66th Precinct) left one man dead and one injured.

Photo by Hillel Lichtenstein/Bklyner

According to the NYPD, a 57-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm. Both individuals were taken to Maimonides Medical Center by EMS where the 57-year-old man died and the other man is listed in stable condition.

Photo by Hillel Lichtenstein/Bklyner

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the 33-year-old man had and argument with an 86-year-old man inside Korner Pizza, NYPD inform. The 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old man attempted to intervene in the verbal dispute, at which point the 33-year-old engaged the 57-year-old and 53-year-old in a physical confrontation.

Photo by Hillel Lichtenstein/Bklyner

During the course of the struggle, the 53-year-old man displayed a firearm and discharged one round, striking both the 57-year-old man and the 33-year-old man.

The deceased was a retired police officer, and one of the men was a retired correction officer, Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta of the Brooklyn South Detective Borough said last night, declining to name either man.