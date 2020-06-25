Reshuffle At NYPD Brooklyn North

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced yesterday that Jeffrey B. Maddrey, the longtime chief of the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, will become Chief of Community Affairs, and Judith R. Harrison, who serves as the commanding officer of the department’s Special Victims Division, will be succeeding Chief Maddrey at Brooklyn North. Nilda Irizarry Hofmann will become Chief of Transportation, it was also announced.

“Chief Maddrey has served the NYPD and the city amid one of the most challenging moment’s in our history,” said Shea in the announcement. “His voice, along with the leadership of Chief Hofmann and Chief Harrison, is needed now in our continuing effort to move the Department forward and best serve New Yorkers and elevate our profession.”

Chief Maddrey tweeted this afternoon:

Brooklyn North, I’d like to introduce you to your new CO, Chief Judith Harrison. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you and I look forward to continue working with you as I assume the role of Chief of Community affairs. I will always be Brooklyn Strong pic.twitter.com/BOG87iSFfe — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) June 25, 2020

Brooklyn North has been in the news recently because of an increase in shootings and murders this year:

NYPD released the following information about Chiefs Maddrey and Harrison:

About Chief Maddrey

Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey B. Maddrey joined the New York City Police Department in April 1991, and began his career on patrol in the 110 Precinct. He has also served in the 60, 67, 70, 72, 73, 75 and 77 Precincts, the Brooklyn South Task Force, Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, and Patrol Borough Brooklyn North. He was promoted to Sergeant in February 1998; Lieutenant in March 2001; Captain in May 2003; Deputy Inspector in December 2006; Inspector in November 2008; Deputy Chief in December 2011; and Assistant Chief in March 2015.

Chief Maddrey most recently served as Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North. He also commanded Housing Borough Brooklyn, the Brooklyn South Task Force, and the 73 and 75 Precincts. He served as Executive Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, the 60, 70, and 72 Precincts.

Chief Maddrey holds a Master of Science degree in Human Services Leadership from St. Joseph’s College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology from John Jay College. He is also a 2007 graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University.

About Chief Harrison

Assistant Chief Judith R. Harrison joined the New York City Police Department in April 1997, and began her career on patrol in the 103 Precinct. She also served in the 102,104, 109,112 and 115 Precincts, Patrol Borough Queens North, the Police Academy, and the Special Victims Division. She was promoted to Sergeant in September 2002; Lieutenant in June 2006; Captain in January 2013; Deputy Inspector in March 2015; Inspector in March 2017; and Deputy Chief in July 2018.

Assistant Chief Harrison most recently served as Commanding Officer of the Special Victims Division (SVD), a position she was appointed to in November 2018. As Commanding Officer of SVD, Harrison oversaw reforms to make the division more victim centered with a relentless focus on bringing justice to brave survivors.

She also commanded the 109 and 112 Precincts, and served as Executive Officer of the 115 Precinct. Chief Harrison has had patrol experience in every rank. As a precinct executive (2013-2018), she was intimately involved with every crime that was reported to the precinct from commencement to conclusion.

Assistant Chief Harrison is the fourth African American woman in department history to rise to the rank of assistant chief, following Kim Royster, Donna Jones and Juanita Holmes. Assistant Chief Harrison earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University and her Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from John Jay College in 2018.