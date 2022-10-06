Feast Family Style at Rana Fifteen in Park Slope

The restaurant in the whitewashed space on 4th Avenue, right by the Union Street stop on the R, has been open for a while, bringing a taste of Western Turkey to Park Slope.

Rana Fifteen is Ahmet Kiranbay and Armando Litiatco's second restaurant; they also own FOB Filipino BBQ on Smith Street in Carroll Gardens that opened in 2016.

The dining room at Rana Fifteen

"I always wanted a neighborhood restaurant," says Ahmet as we catch up the day before the official opening on October 6. "When somebody comes in, I want to say, "Hi Liena, how are you?" In Miami [where Ahmet and Armando worked before], there are a lot of tourists. People come and go, and it's not the same feeling. At FOB, we really got that neighborhood feeling. We did weddings, we did baby showers, we did first birthdays - sometimes even for the same people."