Pols Denounce Anti-Semitism After Hateful Incident In Gravesend

GRAVESEND – Elected officials and neighbors gathered outside the popular Very Juice cafe to denounce anti-Semitism after someone wrote a hateful message at the storefront yesterday.

On Tuesday, October 27, someone wrote “Syrian Jew whores, Fuck you!” with a marker on the glass windows of Very Juice cafe, located at 422 Avenue P. The hateful note was reported to the NYPD soon after and was erased as well. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. This hateful act comes at the two-year anniversary of the Tree of Life massacre when a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pennsylvania and murdered eleven worshippers.

“Just yesterday, we commemorated two years since the devastating ‘Tree of life’ synagogue massacre that killed eleven of our Jewish brethren,” Council Member Chaim Deutsch said. “Since then, we have seen steadily rising hate crimes numbers across the country and the world, but particularly here in New York City. Anti-Semitic graffiti isn’t just about graffiti – it’s a symptom of the hatred and bigotry that feels overwhelming at times here in Brooklyn. Whether it is violent assaults, disgusting vandalism, or even governmental policies, we cannot and will not be silent.”

“The hate that we saw scrawled on the window of this cafe is only the latest example of the inexcusable anti Semitic hate that we have seen and continue to see in this city,” Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein said. “This vile hatred can never have a place in our neighborhood nor anywhere in this world.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), anti-Semitic incidents hit an all-time high in 2019 across the United States, with 2,100 acts of anti- Semitic hate; a 56% increase in assaults, five fatalities.

“As we have seen from the rise in violent anti- Semitic incidents in recent years, rhetoric has consequences. We need to stand up, speak out and show that we will not allow hatred to fester unchecked, whether in the form of hateful vandalism at a beloved small business, online or a Proud Boys banner unfurled over Bay Ridge,” State Senator Andrew Gounardes said. “Hate has no place in Brooklyn or in our neighborhoods. Today, I am in solidarity with the Jewish community in denouncing the vile and disgusting vandalism.”

Council Member Kalman Yeger said he was disgusted with this vicious act. “Anti- Semitism is not a new disease, but it is so clear that it is spreading, in no small part due to the harsh and dangerous light being shined on our community by the highest levels of government.”

“The Jewish community has gone through far too much in the past few years,” Congressman Max Rose said. “From an onslaught of violence last winter to the desecration of the Shore Parkway Jewish Center earlier this month, to the disgusting, reprehensible, and anti-Semitic vandalism scrawled on this business. We must always unite as a community and stand against those who would seek to harm us, divide us, and incite hate. And we must continue to call for action, not words, until every community in New York feels safe in this city.”