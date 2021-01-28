Police Searching for Man Who Robbed 8 Cabbies

Police are searching for an individual who has robbed several cab drivers over the past few months.

Between 5:30 pm on November 5, 2020, and 5:30 pm on January 12, 2021, the wanted individual entered eight livery cabs and demanded money from the drivers.

The incidents occurred within the confines of the 67th and 75th precincts, in the neighborhoods of East Flatbush, Remsen Village, East New York, and Cypress Hills.

In each incident, the individual threatened drivers with a knife. In two of the eight incidents, the robber also had a gun.

The police are still searching for the individual. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip via the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit tips by visiting the NYPD Crime Stoppers Website here or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are confidential.