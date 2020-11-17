Planning For Equitable Recovery: The Inclusive Growth Initiative Is Seeking Diverse Steering Committee Members

Over the next two years, three leading non-profit organizations will work together to inform an agenda for inclusive economic growth across New York City. Titled the NYC Inclusive Growth Initiative, the project is the collaboration of New York City Employment and Training Coalition (NYCETC), Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development (ANHD), and the Regional Plan Association, with funding from the Ford Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and PNC Foundation.

“Across the city, we hear people wondering when New York City will get back to normal. But for too many New Yorkers, back to normal means low wages, job insecurity, and lack of access to affordable housing. New York City is tough and resilient, but that does not mean it’s on an easy road to a post-COVID economic recovery, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Jose Ortiz, Jr., CEO of the NYCETC.

This initiative hopes to change that and is looking for individuals for its 15 member steering committee to play a principal role in informing the work – people who live the everyday reality of New York City and are dedicated to making it better.

The hope is to have a group of people that is truly representative of the city, and include “people with non-traditional educations, people who do not have access to other networks of civic influence in New York City, and people with working-class backgrounds and occupations.”

The steering committee’s role is to create the recommendations for inclusive and equitable economic growth and then advocate for their implementation to government and civic stakeholders. The steering committee will also develop the agenda, “informed by priorities related to racial and social justice, education, infrastructure and transportation, poverty, gender, immigration services, climate and sustainability, and disabilities and accessibilities,” the announcement said, and will be supported with research from the three organizations.

“Now is the time for an intentional, forward-thinking, inclusive approach to economic growth in New York City,” said Barika X. Williams, Executive Director of the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development.

“These are challenging times, but New York has always come back stronger, and the New York City Inclusive Growth Initiative will help put us on track to build New York City back better and fairer than ever,” hopes Tom Wright, President and CEO of the Regional Plan Association.

If you are interested, applications to join the steering committee are now open at https://inclusivegrowth.nyc and will close on December 11.