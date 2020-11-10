Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Cement Car Driver In Bushwick

BUSHWICK – A 34-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by the driver of a cement truck yesterday morning.

On Monday, November 9 at around 7:12 a.m., a 49-year-old man was driving southbound on Bushwick Avenue in his cement truck. When he was between Jefferson and Troutman Streets, Jessica Vollman “emerged, midblock, between two parked and unoccupied vehicles, walking eastbound, and was struck by the cement truck,” the NYPD said. According to Streetsblog, “The driver remained on the scene and may, in fact, be the lone witness.”

Vollman was found lying on the roadway with trauma throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Vollman was a Manhattan resident and marketing executive. She was the founder of the Vollman Group, a New York City-based group that helped start-up companies get off the ground, the Daily News reported.

“It’s very unlike for our daughter to cross in front of traffic… She has lived there 10 years and she wouldn’t risk that,” her father told the Daily News. “And then we were told it was a 25 mph speed limit on the street and they said they are going to work on coordinating GPS to see the speed of the truck. If that’s the case we will be taking civil action. Jessica wouldn’t risk crossing the street like that.”

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.