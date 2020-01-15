Man Broke into a Park Slope Apartment and Stole a TV, Jewelry, and Documents

PARK SLOPE — A man broke into a Park Slope apartment and stole a TV, jewelry, and personal documents of the victim, cops said.

On Friday, January 10, around 11.50 a.m. inside of a residential building near President Street and Seventh Avenue, an individual gained entry into the 34-year-old man’s apartment by breaking the front door.

Cops said they had no info on how the suspect entered the building itself.

Once inside, the individual removed a television, approximately $300 dollars, assorted electronics, jewelry valued at approximately $200 dollars, and personal identification documents of the victim.

The individual fled the scene in a taxi towards Atlantic Avenue.

Surveillance video from the vicinity of the incident location, after the incident, is below.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.