Opponents of North Brooklyn Pipeline Announce Gas Bill Strike

Billy Richling

Protestors rally last year against a natural gas pipeline that runs through several Brooklyn neighborhoods, including Brownsville. (Image: YFW Productions)

A community coalition is calling on Brooklyn residents to withhold National Grid utility payments in protest against a controversial natural gas pipeline in North Brooklyn.

National Grid says the 7-mile pipeline, which runs from Brownsville to East Williamsburg, is needed to reinforce the city’s natural gas system. But the mostly-completed project has drawn intense criticism and protests from activists and elected officials who say the utility shouldn’t be investing in fossil fuel infrastructure.

