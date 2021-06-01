Opponents of North Brooklyn Pipeline Announce Gas Bill Strike
A community coalition is calling on Brooklyn residents to withhold National Grid utility payments in protest against a controversial natural gas pipeline in North Brooklyn.
National Grid says the 7-mile pipeline, which runs from Brownsville to East Williamsburg, is needed to reinforce the city’s natural gas system. But the mostly-completed project has drawn intense criticism and protests from activists and elected officials who say the utility shouldn’t be investing in fossil fuel infrastructure.