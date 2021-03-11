Openings and Closings: Bibimbap, Branzino, and Beef Yaroa

This week we welcome a new Italian eatery with a great happy hour, a coffee shop with a cause, and a pop-up at a gone-but-not-forgotten favorite. We say goodbye to Crown Height’s Associate Supermarket after a long road, which you can read more about here. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

412 45th St, between 4th and 5th Ave.

Sunset Park’s latest Dominican spot opened up at the end of January. Their shrimp mofongo, churrasco, and beef yaroa are particularly mouth-watering.

561 Gates Ave, between Tompkins and Throop Ave.

“Greek based fast casual food” is the tagline for Bed-Stuy’s Chicken Feastin, and we’re not complaining. They’ve got charcoal broiled chicken, souvlaki, burgers, lemon potatoes, and grilled halloumi on the menu.

Location not yet secured.

This nonprofit bookstore is still in its fundraising stage. Once it opens, it plans to “employ, educate, and uplift” previously incarcerated people, pay a living wage, and assist with transitions. You can find out more about the spot’s mission here, where they’ve raised $6,561 so far.

650 Manhattan Ave, between Nassau and Norman Ave.

This new salad, smoothie bowl, and poke spot opened up recently in Greenpoint. Try their black pepper tuna, hibachi steak, or peanut butter acai bowl.

228 Smith Street, between Butler and Douglass Streets.

Those who’ve been to Finn’s Corner, a bar in Prospect Heights, are no stranger to Kimpanadas. Previously available only as catering or food from that spot, they’re now opening their very own brick and mortar on Smith Street. The spot is set to open on April 2nd, and serves “comfort food inspired” baked empanadas, as well as wings and other bites.

280 Ashland Place, between Fulton Street and Lafayette Avenue.

There’s nothing we love more than daily happy hour. Maybe daily happy hour with $10 Negronis. Luckily for us, Loreto has both. This new Fort Greene Italian restaurant and bar has a huge and delicious-looking menu, including dishes like linguini with clams, branzino al forno, and cheesecake pudding.

428 Humboldt Street, between Jackson Street and Skillman Avenue.

This new charming coffee and matcha spot opened up in January. They’re serving macaroons, pastries, and a large variety of coffee and matcha drinks.

391 Van Brunt Street, between Coffey and Van Dyke Streets.

For those (see: us) who were devastated by the closing of Red Hook’s The Good Fork, a brief respite. The spot is home to a temporary pop-up, Mr. Lee’s, serving takeout and delivery items like cha siu pork belly buns, oxtail and tendon fried rice, and charred pea shoots.

1 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Ingraham Street and Johnson Avenue.

The former home of The Guadalupe Inn is now home to Paloma’s, making it the second location of the restaurant. Eater reports that the focus is Pueblan and Oaxacan food.

359 Sackett Street, between Smith and Hoyt streets.

Carroll Gardens welcomed Sweets Boutique last week. The spot is exactly what you want from a sweet shop— canisters full of sparkling candy, huge lollipops, teddy bears, and balloons.

812 Grand Street, between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street.

Try this new Williamsburg spot’s falafel, tabbouleh, kibbeh, or baklava. They’re open for indoor dining, takeout, and delivery as of now.

2114 Nostrand Avenue, between Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue.

Hello to another new seafood spot, this time in East Flatbush. The Seafood Box opened up in January and is serving fry, boil, and a large variety of sides.

1312 Decatur Street, between Irving and Knickerbocker Avenues.

Tikal Cafe, a Guatemalan coffee shop, opened in Bushwick at the end of January. They’ve got a pretty large menu for both brunch and dinner, with dishes like blood orange kale salad, breakfast burritos, and spaghetti squash.

336 Myrtle Avenue, between Carlton Avenue and Washington Park.

Woori just recently opened up on Myrtle Avenue. They’ve got Jae Yook Bokum (spicy pork) and homemade kimchi, bibimbap, kimbap, and more on the menu. The space is bright and open for dine-in, takeout, and pick-up.

321 Starr Street Suite D, between Cypress and St. Nicholas Avenues.

Za-Ya opened a second location in Bushwick at the end of last month. They’re known for their gyukotsu, or beef bone marrow broth, but the spot is also serving sashimi, sushi rolls, and gyoza.

Closings:

Associated Supermarket Crown Heights

The Crown Heights Associated Supermarket has been given 30 days to vacate its space. The fight to keep it there, and potentially find a new space, has been ongoing.