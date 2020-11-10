No Trash Or Recycling Collection, Nor Street Cleaning On Veterans Day

Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day, a day that honors people who have served in the US Armed Forces. You can watch the annual parade online or on TV live on WABC from 12:30 – 2:00 pm.

The New York City Department of Sanitation announced that in observance of Veterans Day, there will be no trash or recycling collection, nor street cleaning, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

According to the Sanitation Department, residents who normally receive Wednesday trash collection may place their material at the curb between 4 p.m. and midnight Wednesday evening, however, anticipate some collection delays, as is common after holidays. “We appreciate patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.”

Additionally, residents who normally receive Wednesday recycling collection should place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, November 17 for pickup on Wednesday, November 18.

All Sanitation Department administrative offices will also be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.