New SNIPES Store In Crown Heights + Nike Dunks Pop-Up Museum Open Thursday

SNIPES is opening its latest Brooklyn store in Crown Heights this Thursday, January 21st.

The store will take over the 6,000 square foot space most recently occupied by Modell’s Sporting Goods Store at 1117 Eastern Parkway, right by Utica station on the 2, 3, and 4 lines.

SNIPES was founded in Germany in 1998. While the company has several locations in New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the new store on Eastern Parkway aims to make shopping feel “raw and unpretentious” and both take from and contribute to local streetwear culture. It will offer a variety of popular sneaker brands, including Adidas, Converse, Jordan, New Balance, and Puma.

Through its first couple weeks, it will focus on Nike in particular, however, in an exciting commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Nike Dunk sneaker.

The store will host a pop-up museum from January 21st through February 18th, to mark this event and celebrate its own grand opening.

The museum, “Dunks Since 1985”, will be open to the public and showcase 35 different Nike Dunk styles through the years.

The pop-up was curated by Project Blitz, a company that not only sells sneakers but also curates collections and classic styles, namely the Nike Dunk.

You can visit @projectblitz on Instagram for more.

SNIPES opens at 1117 Eastern Parkway, on Thursday, January 21, at 10 am. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. Capacity is limited at a 25% occupancy limit as per pandemic precautions. Visitors will not be allowed entry without a mask, and are expected to maintain six feet social distance from others while inside.

The pop-up museum will operate within the store’s normal hours between January 18-February 25.