New Jersey Man Shot To Death At Gas Station

EAST NEW YORK – Cops are looking for the person that shot a New Jersey man to death over the weekend.
On Sunday, April 19 at around 8:55 a.m., cops arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard at a gas station to find 33-year-old Michael Ingram shot in the chest. The New Jersey resident was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.
Cops say the victim had exchanged shots with another man at the gas station, AMNY reported. The suspect(s) is also believed to have left in a white Mercedes Benz SUV north on Pennsylvania Avenue.
As of today, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
