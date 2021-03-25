New CityMD Site Now Open in Bensonhurst

A second CityMD site opened in Bensonhurst yesterday at 6528 18th Ave, corner of 66th Street.

The urgent care offers X-ray and EKG, in addition to other diagnostic equipment to treat minor injuries and medical complaints can visit for treatment and diagnosis during hours of operation.

CityMD also offers Covid testing at all of its locations, including Rapid, PCR, and Antibody testing.

“We’re looking forward to providing the Bensonhurst community with the patient-centered care New Yorkers have come to expect from CityMD,” said Vincent Campasano, MD, Chief Operating Officer for NY Region. “Our latest walk-in site, like all CityMD locations in the tri-state area, will provide the clinical expertise to help fight the pandemic and treat a wide range of other health care needs.”

With this opening, the urgent care provider now has 140 locations in New York City, 20 of which are in Brooklyn.