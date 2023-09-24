New Businesses Coming to Foster and Coney
A supermarket and two medical providers have signed long leases at 1041 Coney Island Avenue – the recently completed residential building on the corner of Foster and Coney Island Avenues on the edge of Ditmas Park.
- Delight Bazar Supermarket, a South Asian grocery chain, has rented the largest of the retail spaces – 6,500 square feet – on the stretch of Coney Island Avenue that is also known as Little Pakistan.
- Quest Diagnostics has signed a lease for 2,000 square feet next door in a smaller ground-floor unit. The company will relocate its Church Avenue office to the new space, landlord's broker Meyer Dagmy told Commercial Observer.
- Option Care Health has also signed a lease for a 2,000-square-foot unit. The company provides infusion therapy.