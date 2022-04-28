New Brooklyn Spots To Try

With so many great cafes, restaurants and bars opening or reopening this spring, it is hard for one to keep up. Here are a few recent additions:

Kensington: Café Fés at 709 Church Avenue.

The short stretch between Ocean Parkway and Coney Island Avenue is the most happening spot in Kensington and Ditmas Park, and yes, this is an excellent new addition. The Moroccan restaurant run by chef-owners Raduone and Fatima Eljaouhari opened two months ago and was just written up by Brooklyn Magazine.

Ditmas Park: Nearby on Cortelyou Road, while Lea is undergoing renovations following a fire, Sweet Lea has opened across the street on the corner of Stratford Road, serving macaron ice cream sandwiches.

House-made sweet treats at Sweet Lea via their Insta

Qathra Cafe down the block has, in the meantime, become Blue Bottle Coffee.

Carroll Gardens: Aromi , a new Italian spot at 552 Court Street/9th Street is firing up with ten different wood-fired pizzas, the Infatuation shares.

Via Pips

Oddly Enough offers a warm welcome to all. Via their Insta

Greenpoint: Greenpointers checked out the gyros and kebabs at Jewels Grill at 185 Norman Ave/Jewel Street.

Xolo/Bar Milagro fare via Xolo/Bar Milagro

Williamsburg: Xolo , a Mexican restaurant upstairs during the day, is complemented by Bar Milagro downstairs at night, which both opened this month. The space at 29 Dunham Place/South Sixth Street is the creation of Jorge Boetto of Mesa Coyoacan and Zona Rosa, artist Gigi Boetto, and Willians Lopez, Eater reported.

Opinions:

Eater reporter Luke Fortney reviewed Penne pasta pizza at the Sicilian (229 PPW) in Windsor Terrace. “Does ravioli have a place on pizza?” He says, "it’s honestly not worth asking at this unhinged Windsor Terrace slice shop, which serves up “taco” pies around the clock and a better-than-you’d-think electronic playlist of Taylor Swift remixes." Still, he'll be back for more of its triangular slices topped with penne and buffalo chicken.