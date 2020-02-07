New Biz: Baku Grocery Store, Community Legal Services, Woman-Owned Boxing Club, and More

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.

Openings

Standard Wormwood Distillery @ Sunset Park

Another business has popped up at industry city, celebrating a once-forbidden bitter plant, Brooklyn Paper reported. Standard Wormwood Distillery creates whiskey, gin, and other kinds of spirits out of wormwood, a key ingredient in absinthe that was banned in the early 20th century because of suspicions that it could cause hallucinations. Address: 68 34th St. between Second and Third avenues, enter from Industry City Courtyard 5/6 Hours: Thu–Fri, 5–9 pm; Sat, noon–10 pm; Sun, noon–8 pm.

Baku Store @ Flatbush

Residents on the Ditmas Park Facebook page shared news of Baku, a recently opened grocery store selling Eastern European goods. The spot has cheeses, jams, teas, and lots of sweets, and has a bright and spacious interior.

Address: 937 Coney Island Avenue Hours: TBD

Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A @ Bed-Stuy A community legal services organization focusing on housing displacement, deed theft and foreclosure, has a new Bed-Stuy location, Patch reported. Brooklyn A first opened 51 years ago in Williamsburg as part of a national push to provide legal services to low-income neighborhoods. Last year, it reached about 192,000 New York City residents and helped prevent about 3,000 evictions, according to the organization’s numbers. Address: 1360 Fulton Street Call for appointments: (718) 636-1155

Studio Pilates @ South Slope

An Australian pilates franchise will be opening its US flagship store this spring in Brooklyn. They promise high-energy, inspiring classes, with uplifting music and a luxury workout space. Their workouts consist of total-body exercises, that incorporate video technology and instructors.

Address: 577 4th Avenue

Hours: TBD

Honey Nails Salon @ Downtown Brooklyn

Yesterday, Honey Nails, a nail salon offering a variety of manicure, pedicure and waxing services at the base of 33 Bond, a luxury rental building in Downtown Brooklyn. This is the salon’s sixth location in New York City and fifth in Brooklyn.

“We’re thrilled to expand into Downtown Brooklyn to serve more Brooklynites and further elevate our brand,” said Jisoo Sun, Owner of Honey Nails, in a statement. “Folks in the neighborhood looking for top-of-the-line services will find a home at Honey Nails. We’re also proud to join the wide range of retailers at 33 Bond, and look forward to contributing to the dynamic surrounding community.”

Address: 300 Livingston Street

Hours: TBD

The Finery @ Boerum Hill

The Finery, a family-owned and -operated tattoo removal business, opened its sixth location on the East Coast last week, initially launching in 2011. The Finery uses new technologies, employs experienced laser specialists, and includes pain management as part of its services.

“After an increasing number of requests from our clients, we knew we needed a more accessible location within Brooklyn,” explained Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, CEO of The Finery, in a statement. “Our new lower Manhattan and Brooklyn locations will make it more convenient for people to pop in on their way home from work for the 15-minute treatment. We want to make it as easy as possible for them, and this location is incredible.”

Address: 527 Atlantic Avenue

Schedule an appointment at www.thefinery.net or call 857-284-4800.

Jukebox @ Park Slope

JukeBox, Brooklyn’s first woman-owned boxing gym, opened its doors to the public last week. Carrie Schechter, the founder, promises a place to sweat out the bad and breathe in the good, all while learning techniques useful to protect yourself. It is a place of community and respect. Councilmember Brad Lander is a fan of the club as well.

Address: 491 5th Avenue

Hours: Mon-Fri 6 am-8 pm; Sat & Sun 9 am-1:30 pm

Closings