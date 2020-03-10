Brownsville

Neighbors Die In Possible Murder-Suicide

BKLYNER Staff|

EAST NEW YORK/STARRETT CITY – The death of Petula Myrtil, 39, of Brownsville has been deemed a homicide.

Petula was found just after 9 am yesterday morning, Monday, March 9, 2020, inside a 2015 BMW parked at the rear of 1430 Freeport Loop in Starrett City. She had four gunshot wounds to her body, cops inform, and died at the scene.

Andre Myrtil, 49, was also found in the car with a single gunshot wound to his right temple. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital where he died.  A gun was recovered at the scene. The couple had two young children, Daily News Reports.

