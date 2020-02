VINEGAR HILL/NAVY YARD – On Monday, February 24, 2020, at approximately 3:30 pm, police responded to a 911 call for a person shot inside Farragut Houses. They found the victim, 35-year-old James Suggs, of Farragut Houses, “unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face,” cops say. Suggs was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center where he died. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

