Mosquitoes To Be Sprayed In Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Prospect Heights Sept. 3

Brooklyn is getting the second adulticide treatment this summer, this time focusing on Park Slope, Windsor Terrace and areas around Greenwood Cemetery, per map below.

The Health Department (DOH) will be dispatching trucks that will spray DeltaGard® and/or Anvil® in order to kill mosquitoes and the associated risk of West Nile virus. Trucks will spray the pesticides in “very low concentrations,” according to DOH on Thursday, September 3, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. The backup date is Tuesday, September 8.

In particular, the area to be sprayed is bordered by 4th Avenue to the West; Atlantic Avenue to the North; Classon Avenue, Washington Avenue, and Flatbush Avenue to the East; Parkside Avenue, Ocean Parkway, Fort Hamilton Parkway, Dahill Road, 45th Street, Fort Hamilton Parkway, and, 39th Street to the South.

Fliers should be going up around the affected area, and trucks will be preceded by NYPD vehicles announcing their approach on loudspeakers and reminding residents to get inside. DOH warns that “some people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected,” and advises to stay indoors, wash your fruit and veg, and if you want to be extra cautious – set your AC to recirculate the air.