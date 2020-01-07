More Delays on the B, 2 and 3 Trains This Morning

Northbound B, 2 and 3 trains were seriously delayed this morning, again.

The northbound B train delays were caused by a signal problem at DeKalb Ave, and the 2 and 3 trains were delayed because of debris on the tracks at Eastern Parkway – Brooklyn Museum, MTA said.

MTA announced the northbound B train delay via Twitter at 7:35 a.m. The line resumed service about 40 minutes later around 8:11 a.m., according to another Tweet announcing that the signal had been fixed.

The 2 and 3 train delays were announced at 6:15 a.m., and service resumed around 7:44 a.m – an hour and a half later. it is unclear what the “debris” on the tracks was.

In recent years – and we are not saying that explains this weeks mayhem – wildlife has caused an ever-increasing number of disruptions on the subways. THECITY, in a fun post, reported that Raccoons accounted for a third of all animal-related delays in 2019. That number was up from 29 in 2018, and is nearly triple the figure in 2017.