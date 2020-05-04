Monday Crime Blotter: Cop Impersonator, MTA Employee Forcibly Touched & More

BAY RIDGE – The NYPD is looking for a man who forcibly touched an MTA employee at the subway station.

On Saturday, April 11 at around 9:45 a.m., an on-duty 37-year-old MTA employee was cleaning a stationary R Train at the Bay Ridge-95th Street subway station. Then, a man approached her from behind and forcibly rubbed his crotch against her butt. He left in an unknown direction. A video of the man is included below.

BRIGHTON BEACH – Cops are looking for a man who stole an envelope containing money from someone’s jacket pocket.

On Friday, May 1 at around 11 a.m., a man reached into a 44-year-old woman’s left jacket pocket at a bodega on Brighton Beach Avenue near Coney Island Avenue and stole an envelope that contained $2,100 in cash. One hour later, the woman realized her envelope was missing. The man had already left.

A photo of the suspect is included below.

CLINTON HILL – Cops are looking for two men who went inside a deli and stole over $8,000 worth of items.

On Thursday, April 30 at around 3 a.m., two men entered a deli on Fulton Street and Vanderbilt Avenue through the ceiling. Once inside, they took $8,200 and a bunch of cigarettes. They also attempted to get into the ATM. Then they left and fled northbound on Vanderbilt Ave.

A photo of the suspects is included below.

CROWN HEIGHTS – The NYPD needs help looking for three men who stole some packages from a building lobby.

On Sunday, April 26 at around 1:09 a.m., three men forced their way inside a residential building on Bedford Avenue and Bergen Street. Once they were inside, they took an “undetermined” number of packages from the lobby and left in an unknown direction. The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: A 30-to-40-year-old man with a dark complexion. He is about 5’10” tall, with short black hair, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, black shoes, and a black bookbag.

Suspect 2: A 30-to-40-year-old man with a dark complexion. He is about 5’10” tall, with short black hair, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a multicolored sweatshirt, brown pants, and brown shoes.

Suspect 3: A 5’10” tall man with a dark complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, light-colored shoes, and sunglasses. A video of the incident is included below.

MANHATTAN BEACH – Cops are looking for a man who entered a home and robbed it over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 2 at around 4:30 a.m., a man entered a home on Oriental Boulevard and Ocean Avenue through an unsecured rear door, while people were inside sleeping. Once inside, he took with him several laptops and a bike and fled in an unknown direction. He took about $11,000 worth of items.

At around 8 a.m., a 44-year-old man woke up, found the items missing, and called the cops. There were no physical injuries reported. A photo of the suspect is included below.

MARINE PARK – The NYPD is looking for a man who robbed a person and impersonated a cop last month.

On Wednesday, April 8 at around 5:40 p.m., a 38-year-old man was inside his car, which was stopped at a red light on the corner of East 61 Street and Avenue U. Then, an unidentified man approached him from the driver’s side. The unidentified man displayed a detective’s shield and held out a firearm. He removed the driver’s watch and necklace. He then fled in a white Ford sedan. There were no physical injuries reported because of this incident.

Cops describe the suspect as a man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, surgical face mask, rubber gloves. A photo is included below.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – Cops are looking for a man they believe robbed a liquor store last week.

On Friday, May 1, at around 3 p.m., a man attempted to leave a liquor store on Knapp Street between Harkness Avenue and Shore Parkway with some items. The 53-year-old store employee tried to prevent the man from leaving. The man pushed the employee with the items and fled to an unknown direction.

The store employee had a few bruises but refused medical attention at the scene. The suspect left with about $700 worth of merchandise. Cops describe the suspect as a 20-to-30-year-old black man who was last seen wearing all dark clothing. A photo is included below.