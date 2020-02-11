Cypress Hills Teen Missing Since January 30

CYPRESS HILLS — Police are searching for a missing teen from Cypress Hills.

On Thursday, January 30, 13-year-old Victoria Masone, who lives on Glen Street near Autumn Avenue in Cypress Hills, was reported missing.

She was last seen at 103 Canal Street in Manhattan on Thursday, January 30, at approximately 8.30 p.m.

Masone is described as Black, approximately 5’5″ tall, 115 pounds and last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers. Have you seen her?

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.