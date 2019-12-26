Police & Fire

Carmen Vasquez Went Missing on Christmas Eve in Sunset Park

Irina Groushevaia|
Carla Vasquez. Courtesy of NYPD.

SUNSET PARK — NYPD needs help looking for Carmen Vasquez, a 58-year-old woman from Sunset Park.

Carmen Vasquez was last seen on Tuesday, December 24, at her residence on 29th street at around 7 p.m.; Carmen is believed to have Alzheimer’s.

She is described as Hispanic, approximately 5’8″, 165lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt,  gray pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Irina Groushevaia is the Managing Editor and covers Bushwick, Williamsburg, and beyond. Questions & tips: Irina@bklyner.com

