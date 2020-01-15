Michael Hiller Drops Out of CD9 Race, Won’t Endorse – For Now

DITMAS PARK – Michael Hiller announced this afternoon to his supporters that he is ending his campaign to represent Congressional District 9 – which includes Central Brooklyn along with Sheepshead Bay and Park Slope, citing personal tragedy. Hiller had suspended his campaign in late December, following the unexpected death of his father, and told us he’d be returning all contributions received since then.

When Hiller announced his run back in September, he joined a crowded field of primary contenders running against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, whom they consider has done little to represent her district.

Hiller dropping out leaves 4 other challengers still in the race. Adem Bunkeddeko, who almost beat her last time, losing by just about 1,000 votes. Isiah James, who received the endorsement of Brand New Congress recently. Alex Hubbard, and Lutchi Gayot – who most recently challenged Clarke as a Republican.

Hiller ran because he cared, a lot, about what could be accomplished to improve the lives of people like his father, and how the healthcare system was stacked against those who needed medical help. He firmly believed that if a doctor had prescribed treatment for a patient, insurance companies should have to comply and fund it, rather than forcing people to sue to get better. But he was well versed in a broad range of issues – from women’s rights to housing and immigration, and his thoughtful, pragmatic and caring perspective will be missed.

In the letter to his supporters announcing the end of his campaign, Hiller said:

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank you, my supporters, for believing in me, and for all your hard work and dedication. I urge you to continue your devotion to the causes we all support, especially equal rights for women, universal access to health care, an end to mass income inequality, sensible gun reform, ending our unconscionable housing and immigration crises, and defending our voting and electoral rights.”

He did not endorse any of the other challengers, and did not rule out running again at a later date:

“In the years ahead, I expect to resume my public advocacy, and will never stop fighting for the people of New York City. In other words, I’ll be back.”