Man Shot And Killed In Flatlands On Halloween

FLATLANDS – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend in Brooklyn.

On Saturday, October 31 just before 2 a.m., Sheldon Nyack, a resident of Flatlands, was taking an Uber and requested a pitstop, the NY Post reported. As the Uber was making a pitstop on Avenue H near East 53rd Street, Nyack was shot. According to the NYPD, he told the driver to drive him to Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. Cops say he was taken into emergency surgery and was later pronounced dead.

The number of shooting incidents in the 63rd Precinct has more than doubled this year, according to NYPD data. In 2019, there were six shooting incidents and six shooting victims. This year, there have been 14 shooting incidents and shooting victims.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.