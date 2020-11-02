Man Shot And Killed In Flatlands On Halloween

FLATLANDS – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend in Brooklyn.
On Saturday, October 31 just before 2 a.m., Sheldon Nyack, a resident of Flatlands, was taking an Uber and requested a pitstop, the NY Post reported. As the Uber was making a pitstop on Avenue H near East 53rd Street, Nyack was shot. According to the NYPD, he told the driver to drive him to Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. Cops say he was taken into emergency surgery and was later pronounced dead.
The number of shooting incidents in the 63rd Precinct has more than doubled this year, according to NYPD data. In 2019, there were six shooting incidents and six shooting victims. This year, there have been 14 shooting incidents and shooting victims.
As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
Comments