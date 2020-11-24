Man Killed In Hit-And-Run On Belt Parkway

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – A 26-year-old man is dead after a driver struck him with a car as he was attempting to cross the Belt Parkway just after midnight. The driver did not remain at the scene.

On Tuesday, November 24 at around 12:30 a.m., 26-year-old William Bravo was crossing the Belt Parkway near the entrance ramp from Coney Island Avenue. He was standing within the left lane and was struck by a driver in a gray sedan, which was traveling eastbound on the Belt Parkway, the NYPD said. Bravo came to rest on the concrete median by the entrance ramp.

According to the NYPD, the driver drove away from the scene. EMS found Bravo lying on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe head trauma. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island and was pronounced dead.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.