Man Dead After Motorcycle Collides With SUV In A Hit And Run

BROWNSVILLE – Last month, a 29-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when it collided with an SUV. The driver and passenger of the SUV ran from the scene. A few days ago, the man died from his injuries.

On Thursday, October 15 at around 2:26 a.m., 29-year-old George Williams was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Prospect Place where he was struck by a Kia Soul that was traveling northbound on Thomas S Boyland Street. According to the NYPD, the driver of the SUV and the passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Williams was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head.

Williams was taken to Brookdale Hospital. On November 9, he died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle are yet to be found and the incident is still under investigation by the NYPD.