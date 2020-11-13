Man Dead After Motorcycle Collides With SUV In A Hit And Run

BROWNSVILLE – Last month, a 29-year-old man was riding his motorcycle when it collided with an SUV. The driver and passenger of the SUV ran from the scene. A few days ago, the man died from his injuries.
On Thursday, October 15 at around 2:26 a.m., 29-year-old George Williams was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle and was traveling westbound on Prospect Place where he was struck by a Kia Soul that was traveling northbound on Thomas S Boyland Street. According to the NYPD, the driver of the SUV and the passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Williams was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head.
Williams was taken to Brookdale Hospital. On November 9, he died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle are yet to be found and the incident is still under investigation by the NYPD.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
