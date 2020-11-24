Events

Make Plans: Ice Skating Opens On Thursday At Industry City

BKLYNER Staff|
Industry City

This holiday season, there will be two skating rinks in Sunset Park. Industry City’s Ice Rink will be increased from last year’s size and open every Thursday – Sunday from November 27th to March 1st 

  • Thursday: 4:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Friday: 12:00 – 8:00 pm
  • Saturday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Sunday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Ice Rink is an outdoor, uncovered rink in Courtyard 5/6.  Grab a hot cocoa and snacks from Frying Pan Brooklyn operating the outdoor bar and celebrate the holidays. Tickets are $12 per person, with skate rentals costing $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased on-site at Industry City or online.

Lola Star’s Dreamland Roller Rink, the only indoor roller rink in Brooklyn, is located on the Factory Floor in Building 1 and will be open from December to March 2021, with themed parties on Fridays and Saturdays. The current schedule is as follows:

  • Adult Skate Class: every Friday & Saturday 6:00 – 7:00 pm
  • Dreamland Roller Disco: Every Friday & Saturday 7:00 – 10:00 pm
  • Toddler Skate Party: Every Saturday 10:00 – 11:00 am
  • Kids Skate Class: Every Saturday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Family Skate Extravaganza: Every Saturday 12:00 – 3:00 pm
  • Dreamland Discoteque – Roller Disco Brunch Party: Every Sunday 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Tickets are $12 – $28 per person, with skate rentals included with admission. Tickets can be purchased on-site at Industry City or online.

