Make Plans: Ice Skating Opens On Thursday At Industry City

This holiday season, there will be two skating rinks in Sunset Park. Industry City’s Ice Rink will be increased from last year’s size and open every Thursday – Sunday from November 27th to March 1st

Thursday: 4:00 – 8:00 pm

Friday: 12:00 – 8:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Ice Rink is an outdoor, uncovered rink in Courtyard 5/6. Grab a hot cocoa and snacks from Frying Pan Brooklyn operating the outdoor bar and celebrate the holidays. Tickets are $12 per person, with skate rentals costing $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased on-site at Industry City or online.

Lola Star’s Dreamland Roller Rink, the only indoor roller rink in Brooklyn, is located on the Factory Floor in Building 1 and will be open from December to March 2021, with themed parties on Fridays and Saturdays. The current schedule is as follows:

Adult Skate Class: every Friday & Saturday 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Dreamland Roller Disco: Every Friday & Saturday 7:00 – 10:00 pm

Toddler Skate Party: Every Saturday 10:00 – 11:00 am

Kids Skate Class: Every Saturday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Family Skate Extravaganza: Every Saturday 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Dreamland Discoteque – Roller Disco Brunch Party: Every Sunday 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Tickets are $12 – $28 per person, with skate rentals included with admission. Tickets can be purchased on-site at Industry City or online.