Weekend Ahead
It seems that just about everything will be happening next weekend – arts, fairs, outdoor dance parties:
- Brooklyn Book Festival all week culminating on October 1 Downtown
- Atlantic Antic on October 1
- Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival September 29/30
- New York Burlesque Festival kicks off at Bell House on September 28
- Artmageddon takes over Ditmas Park on October 1 - more than 250 Brooklyn-based artists and bands will take over the porches, stoops, and gardens of Ditmas Park in Victorian Flatbush
- PLG Arts Fest is on September 30 across Prospect Lefferts Gardens
- 3rd Avenue Festival is on October 1