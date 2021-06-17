In Council District 38, Candidates Seek to Represent a Mosaic of Communities

For the last eight years, this complicated district has been represented by Council Member Carlos Menchaca. Those vying to replace him will have to compete for votes across varied constituencies and geographies.

Clockwise from top left: Cesar Zuniga, Alexa Áviles, Rodrigo Camarena, Yu Lin, Victor Swinton, Jacqui Painter (Images: Campaigns)

Even in a borough full of complex, multiethnic political constituencies, Council District 38 stands out.

Its boundaries encompass a large swath of southern Brooklyn’s industrial waterfront and the residential neighborhood of Sunset Park, which is home to a diverse Latino community, the borough’s largest Chinatown and traces of the Arab population centered in Bay Ridge. The district border stretches far enough west to loop in sections of largely Orthodox Jewish Borough Park and far enough north to include the geographically-isolated Red Hook peninsula, where the borough’s biggest NYCHA complex is located.

For the last eight years, that complicated mosaic has been represented in the Council by Carlos Menchaca, an aide to former Council Speaker Christine Quinn who jolted the city’s political scene when he beat incumbent Sara Gonzalez in a 2013 race for the seat, becoming the Council’s first Mexican-American member.

Menchaca defeated Gonzalez (who has Puerto Rican roots) with both a message that criticized her response to Superstorm Sandy and with the support of politicians like Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez and Council Member Brad Lander that opposed Brooklyn Democratic Party boss Vito Lopez, with whom Gonzalez had loose ties. And he collected more votes not only in northern parts of the district like Red Hook, where he had close ties, but also in Gonzalez’s home turf of Sunset Park.

Image: A map of Council District 38 showing the results of the 2013 Democratic Primary. Menchaca won the orange-colored districts while Gonzalez won those in green. About 7,000 votes were cast in total. (Image: NYC Election Maps)

During his tenure, Menchaca positioned himself as a progressive reformer and an advocate for immigrant rights, authoring legislation that created the IDNYC municipal identification card and committing millions of dollars to the city’s participatory budgeting program. And in 2017, he fended off a tough reelection challenge from a more moderate political rival, then-Assembly Member Felix Ortiz.

But he took a political hit during the fight over the massive Industry City rezoning proposal; though he eventually rejected the plan, his delay in doing so frustrated both Industry City opponents who wanted quicker action and more business-friendly Council Members who believed the rezoning would generate jobs. And his short-lived run for mayor attracted relatively little attention before he dropped out and unexpectedly endorsed Andrew Yang.

Menchaca, who is term-limited, has not endorsed in the contest to replace him in the Council. But those vying to replace him will likely have to adopt a similar strategy of collecting votes across constituencies and geographies while dealing with the aftermath of a new crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, that has also hit the district hard. And this time, ranked choice voting could play a role.

Three of the Democratic primary’s seven candidates have maxed out on public matching funds and received the majority of endorsements: foundation staffer Alexa Áviles, nonprofit director Rodrigo Camarena and Brooklyn Community Board 7 chair Cesar Zuniga.

On many topics, the three are in broad agreement: they’ve made support for the district’s immigrant communities and its waterfront a priority, they want to see comprehensive planning solutions to housing and transportation issues, and they’d like to remove some responsibilities from the NYPD.

“We all recognize the needs for the district,” said local Democratic Party District Leader Julio Peña, who is backing Zuniga. “They all recognize that this community historically has been left behind. But I think what really differentiates them is, how do we get there?”

Both Áviles and Camarena have sought to occupy the left-most lane in the race. Áviles, who most recently worked as Program Director at the Scherman Foundation, has assembled a formidable coalition of left-wing endorsements, including the NYC Democratic Socialists of America and DSA-affiliated state legislators Marcela Mityanes and Jabari Brisport, whose turf overlaps with the Council district. She also has the backing of Velazquez and large unions like 32BJ SEIU and DC37, and has received 287 in-district financial contributions, the most of any candidate.

“I see myself as the most progressive candidate,” she told Bklyner. “What we’re seeing in the endorsements is a reflection of the relationships I've been building over the years. Quietly working without fanfare.”

She has placed particular emphasis on education, publishing a detailed platform that includes a call for a moratorium on new charter schools, a transition away from admissions testing and free citywide public internet.

Áviles unflinchingly calls for “defunding the police” and says she wants to cut the NYPD’s budget in half, redirecting that money toward social services. On land use, she opposed both the Industry City proposal and another controversial local rezoning, ultimately approved by Menchaca, to build a 14-story residential building at 737 4th Avenue.

Rendering of the planned development at 737 Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park—center of the image. (Image: DencityWorks Architecture)

“Developers like those at 737 were developing at the top of [Mandatory Inclusionary Housing] and felt like that was the best they could do,” she said. “The best was not good enough for the community, who can barely pay rent at their current rate. This crunch is not going to go away by building market-rate housing.”

Those positions have apparently irked some members of the city’s real estate and businesses communities; a PAC funded by Hudson Yards developer Stephen Ross and other wealthy New Yorkers has spent nearly $40,000 on mailers decrying her socialist leanings as “too radical and dangerous” for the Council, a criticism Áviles has dismissed.

“Community residents just laugh at that,” she said. “If people have different relationships with what socialism is and are curious, I love to have those conversations. And for the most part, they're great conversations. I never walk away feeling antagonized or like we’re enemies.”

Camarena, who has headed up two nonprofits—the Immigration Advocates Network and Mixteca Organization—and worked at the city’s Department of Small Business Services, has attracted far fewer organizational endorsements than Áviles. But he has managed to secure backing from local community members across the district, who described him as a progressive who knows how to navigate government.

“Rodrigo has experience inside and outside of City Hall, and I know he will get the job done while staying accountable to the people of South Brooklyn,” said Red Hook resident Bob Bland, a Women’s March co-founder who also created the Manufacture New York fashion initiative.

Like Áviles, Camarena opposed both the 737 4th Avenue and Industry City rezonings. In an op-ed for Bklyner earlier this year, he said the city’s land use process was “broken” and “undemocratic,” and called for the creation of a “Community and Citywide Plan for Housing and Land Justice.” His housing platform also calls for abolishing the city’s Economic Development Corporation, which often partners with private developers on land use deals and which Camarena says is “an unaccountable, quasi-public corporation.”

Industry City, August 2020. (Image: Liena Zagare/Bklyner)

Camarena has also published a detailed COVID recovery plan that calls for a municipal-run benefits program for gig workers and the creation of community-controlled retail, warehouse and co-working spaces.

“I helped lead the city’s worker-owned business initiatives,” he told Bklyner. “I helped support women and immigrant-owned businesses initiatives. Economic development that specialized in understanding inequality and economic injustice. I think that skill set and experience is what people are connecting with.”

Strikingly, in a district that has struggled with both over-policing and a nerve-racking spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, Camarena’s campaign still says its public safety platform is “coming soon,” though early voting began days ago. But in a February interview with the political club South Brooklyn Central United for Progress, he called himself “a police and prison abolitionist” who believes that “as a society we need to strive to live in a city where the police forces and prisons are no longer needed nor funded.”

Zuniga has taken a different political tack. The Brooklyn CB7 chair, who unsuccessfully ran for State Senate in 2014 with Menchaca’s support, described himself to Bklyner “as progressive as anyone else in this race.” But he has also sought to position himself as the pragmatic, big-tent candidate, emphasizing his leadership style and deep community relationships while decrying ideological “purity tests.”

“Whether you're conservative or really progressive, I think people expect government to find solutions through compromise and dialogue,” he said. “I think the politics of retreating into your corner and hunkering down, I don't think that serves people well. I heard from a lot of people around the Industry City rezoning that they felt shut down.”

He, too, opposed the Industry City rezoning, but he eventually backed the 737 4th Avenue project, a decision for which he faced criticism but stands by. The developer, Totem, “listened to community recommendations and changed their application, and I’m proud of that,” he said. “That's the type of engagement I’m going to bring to the City Council.”

Zuniga has also taken a slightly softer tone on policing issues; his platform calls for shifting resources away from the NYPD and supporting policies that “root out the structural racism in our criminal justice system.” But he also told Bklyner that “people want to see police on the streets.”

“I think our job as council members is managing over-policing, managing the culture of the police department," Zuniga said. "That's something that needs to be addressed by the Council and the administration. But for the most part, I don't know that people want to see the police go away.”

Zuniga’s approach could attract support from more moderate and conservative voters, and it has earned him a heterodox collection of endorsements, from the progresive district leader Peña to centrist elected officials like Assembly Member Peter Abbatte to the NYC Asian American Democratic Club.

“Cesar is not new to the community,” said Jimmy Li, the club’s president. “Serving as CB7 chair and promoting diversity and being inclusive of Asian voices in CB7 is great.”

The club’s endorsement is notable in part because another candidate in the race, Yu Lin, hails from China’s Fujian province, and he has fundraised successfully in the portions of the district most heavily populated by Chinese immigrants.

Campaign posters on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park. (Image: Billy Richling)

Lin, an adult day care operator, has taken some unorthodox positions—in an interview last fall, he said he wanted to see the death penalty reinstated in New York. Other parts of his platform include providing more resources to the police and expanding school gifted and talented programs, positions that put him at odds with other candidates but may be well-received in more conservative segments of the Chinese community.

“If the community wants to put Yu Lin first, Cesar second, that’s totally good,” Li said. “We do want to encourage more Asian-American candidates to run for office.”

Another community where a similar dynamic could play out is Red Hook. Jacqui Painter is the only entrant in the race from that neighborhood, and she’s collected 195 contributions from within the district, more than any candidate except Áviles.

During the pandemic, Painter was heavily involved in the neighborhood’s mutual aid efforts, and she has been vocal on climate issues; her platform includes a call for “full decarbonization” of the city and state by 2030, city control of the MTA and funding for infrastructure projects like the Brooklyn Greenway.

Painter has received support from some notable Brooklyn politicos, including Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon, former Council Member Rafael Espinal and two Council candidates elsewhere in the borough: Amber Adler and Elizabeth Adams. She’s also been endorsed by the Lambda Independent Democrats, an LGBTQ political club. But her financial support has been tightly concentrated in Red Hook, and she’s only raised about half the total funding of the other major candidates. Zuniga, meanwhile, has picked up the endorsement of the neighborhood’s local paper, the Red Hook Star-Revue.

Data from the city’s Campaign Finance Board show fundraising by Yu Lin (left) has been largely concentrated in the district’s Asian community, while contributions to Jacqui Painter (right) have mostly come from Red Hook. (Images: NYCCFB CUNY Map)

Victor Swinton, a former police officer and adjunct professor at John Jay College, has also had some fundraising success, mostly in the southern portion of Sunset Park. The only Black candidate in the race, he has picked up endorsements from two police unions—the Lieutenants Benevolent Association and Detectives Endowment Association—and several of his donations come from those affiliated with the NYPD.

He also received $1,000 from David Mack, a real estate executive and former board member for the MTA and Port Authority who resigned from those roles in 2009 after an investigation found that State Police officials had inappropriately given him a uniform and the title of “deputy superintendent,” even though he had no law enforcement experience and few formal duties at the agency. Mack’s wife, Sondra, also gave Swinton $1,000.

Swinton’s published platform is mostly nonspecific, briefly touching on housing, healthcare, immigration, crime and education.

A final candidate, Erik Frankel, is the proprietor of the infamous Frankel’s Shoe Store. The “Some poilies” (sic) page of his website mentions some unique policy ideas like “sales tax free zones” and firearm safety classes for children, but he has raised less than $2,000 and collected no endorsements.