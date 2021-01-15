Home Invasion In Flatbush

The NYPD is looking for three individuals who last Friday, January 8, invaded and robbed an apartment at 145 East 18th Street in Flatbush. Home invasions are not at all common.

The following was reported to police:

On Friday, January 8, 2020, at approximately 4:50 pm, a woman delivered food to a 6th-floor apartment inside of 145 East 18 Street and left. Shortly after, two men knocked on the door. When a 38-year old man answered the door they displayed two black firearms and forced their way inside. Once inside, they tied up the 38-year-old, as well as a 44-year-old man, and took cash and electronics totaling $2,075.

The female and male individuals entered the building together. The female individual fled on foot, northbound on East 18 Street, cops say, and male individuals fled southbound on East 18 Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Individuals are described by the NYPD as follows:

Individual 1: a dark-skinned female, approximately 20-25 years of age and was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and white and pink sneakers.

Individual 2: a dark-skinned male who was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants, a red bandana and eyeglasses.

Individual 3: a dark-skinned male who was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.