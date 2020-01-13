Help Find Brooklyn Tech Student Missing Since Thursday

FORT GREENE – Police are still looking for a Brooklyn Technical High School student who went missing last Thursday.

The student, 14-year-old Jenna Hospedales, was last seen after leaving school around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, walking into the G train station located at Fulton Street and South Elliot, according to police. She was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Hospedales is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 118 pounds with a thin build, she has brown eyes, a dark complexion, and black hair.

Hospedales’ disappearance has weighed heavy in the hearts and minds of the Brooklyn community. It has also been the subject of over a hundred Twitter posts, most of which contain pleas to spread the word of Hospedales’ disappearance, or prayers for Hospedales’ friends and family. Many of these posts have come from friends and family members.

Her mother tweeted Friday:

I was hoping with everything that I wouldn't have to put up this post. My daughter Jenna Hospedales is missing. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat with a fur lined hood and grey bookbag on 1/9/2020… https://t.co/sbUeNbWVbw — Team Soca (@TeamSoca) January 10, 2020

The 77th precinct NYPD tweeted with a second photo of Hospedales:

We need your help to locate missing 14 year old Jenna Hospedales. She was last seen at approx 3:00pm today entering the G train station in Fulton Street. If you know anything about her whereabouts please call the 77pct at (718)735-0611. pic.twitter.com/DoNpSKh20U — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) January 10, 2020

According to a tweet from POLITICO reporter Madina Touré, a press conference and search party took place Sunday to address Hospedales’ disappearance.

Family members and community leaders held a press conference on Sunday afternoon as well as a search party to find Jenna Alexa Hospedales, a 14-year-old student at @BrooklynTech_HS. https://t.co/OjXCCZnJLg — Madina Touré 🇰🇲 🇬🇳 (@madinatoure) January 13, 2020