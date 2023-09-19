Close Your Windows If You See Health Department Trucks Tonight

In a proactive move to mitigate the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department is scheduled to conduct mosquito-killing operations in certain areas of Brooklyn.

Starting in the evening on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, around 8:30 PM and through 6:00 AM, trucks will spray a low dose of pesticide across Prospect Park, Greenwood Cemetery, and surrounding neighborhoods to kill adult mosquitoes. It is used when testing has shown a high risk to human health.

If there's bad weather, the spraying will be rescheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The department recommends everyone stay indoors and consider closing the air conditioner vents while they treat the area. They also suggest that whatever you have been growing to consume in your yards or fire escapes should be washed before you eat it.

Neighborhoods: Parts of Borough Park, Flatbush, Greenwood Heights, Gowanus, Kensington, Park Slope, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Prospect Park South, South Slope, Sunset Park, and Windsor Terrace.