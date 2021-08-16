Gowanus Rezoning Gets A Boost

Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams announced his support for a controversial rezoning of the Gowanus area, giving the long-delayed project a boost.

Adams made his support for the plan—which would allow for thousands of new units of housing, new commercial space, and environmental remediation—contingent on a set of conditions that includes five-year upfront capital funding for NYCHA’s Gowanus Houses and Wyckoff Gardens complexes. NYCHA estimates about $274 million is required to address outstanding repair issues at the two sites.