Free Bus Rides Hit The City

Starting today, rides on B60 in Brooklyn, Q4 in Queens, M116 in Manhattan, Bx18A/B in the Bronx, and S46/96 in Staten Island will be free for at least the next six months and as long as a year as part of the MTA’s fare-free bus pilot.

“When a New Yorker rides the bus instead of driving a car, they reduce their commuting emissions by 41%,” Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani said on Wednesday. “Getting more New Yorkers on to public transit must be at the forefront of our plan for a greener NY, and making a bus route free in each of the five boroughs of our city begins our journey of doing just that.”

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris celebrated the program as the kind of shakeup NYC transit has been crying out for. They were joined on Wednesday by Brooklyn Assembly Members Emily Gallagher, Marcela Mitaynes, Phara Souffrant Forrest, and State Senators Julia Salazar and Kristen Gonzalez, all hailing this as a major win for New York’s working class.

“My constituents throughout Brooklyn and Queens will benefit enormously and have an easier time navigating our City from newly free B60 and Q4 buses,” said Senator Julia Salazar.

The B60 bus route, that is now free to ride, operates at all times between Williams Ave/Flatlands Ave in Canarsie and Williamsburg Bridge Plaza. The route operates primarily along Rockaway Ave and Wilson Ave and serves Canarsie, Brownsville, Ocean Hill, Bushwick, and Williamsburg.

Assembly Members Jessica González-Rojas, Grace Lee, Steven Raga, and Edward Gibbs also offered powerful endorsements for this fare-free project.

Want to know more? Check out “Fix the MTA” – the brainchild of Riders Alliance and other major NYC advocacy groups, pushing for a smoother, safer, and more affordable ride for all.