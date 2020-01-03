Four Shot and Wounded in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Three men and a woman were shot in Sunset Park on Thursday night.

On January 2, around 8.10 p.m., right next to the Iglesia Sol de Justicia church on 3rd Avenue and 62 street, an individual opened fire from a vehicle, cops said, wounding four people.

Among the victims were three men, a 42-year-old shot in the leg, a 37-year-old shot in the arm, and a 24-year-old shot in the stomach, who were all taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Maimonides Hospital. They are in stable condition, cops said.

Three Men Shot @CitizenApp 271 62nd St Yesterday 8:13:13 PM EST

The NY Daily News reported that a bystander, Qwong Cheng, 53, was sitting on a stoop nearby when he heard the shots, “At first I thought they were fireworks, but there were two people on the ground. One was shot in the arm and the other was on the ground. I tried to help one of them tie off his arm. They were screaming, ‘Help! Help! Help!’”