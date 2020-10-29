Five People Shot, Two Teenagers Killed In Three Separate Shootings

BROOKLYN – Five people were shot and two teenagers were killed in three separate shootings that took place yesterday and early morning today.

On Wednesday, October 28 at around 2:30 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of two people shot on East 26th Street near Newkirk Avenue in East Flatbush. When they arrived, cops found 17-year-old Derek Tiucios with a gunshot wound to the chest. The Sunset Park resident was taken to Kings County Hospital and was pronounced dead. A 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was also taken to Kings County Hospital and is in stable condition. Both young men might have been shot by a person who was trying to rob them, CBS News reported.

Murders in the 67th Precinct, which encompasses East Flatbush and Remsen Village, have nearly doubled, going from six in 2019 to 11 in 2020, NYPD data shows. The number of shooting incidents has also doubled, going from 24 in 2019 to 49 this year so far. The number of shooting victims has gone from 28 last year to 66 this year. The data was last updated on October 25.

Then, at around 6:10 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of an 18-year-old boy shot on New Lots Avenue near Alabama Avenue in East New York. When cops arrived, they found him with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead. As of now, the NYPD has not released his name.

Murders in the 75th Precinct, which encompasses East New York and Cypress Hills, has nearly tripled, going from nine in 2019 to 27 in 2020. The number of shooting victims has also increased, going from 57 in 2019 to 105 in 2020. As for the number of shooting incidents, it went from 46 last year to 84 this year so far. The data was last updated on October 25.

Lastly, at around 1:15 a.m. this morning, two men were shot on Van Buren Street near Patchen Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant. According to the NYPD, a 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were shot in the butt and the leg, respectively. They were taken to Kings County Hospital and are in stable condition.

Murders in the 81st Precinct, which encompasses Bed Stuy and Stuyvesant Heights, have quadrupled since last year, NYPD data show. The number of shooting incidents has gone from 16 in 2019 to 38 this year. The number of shooting victims has gone from 20 last year to 46 this year so far. The data was last updated on October 26.

As of now, no arrests have been made for fatal incidents. All three investigations are currently ongoing, the NYPD said.