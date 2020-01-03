First Babies of the Year: Brooklyn Edition

At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2020, baby boy Aiden Zobnin became the first Brooklyn baby born in the New Year, Coney Island Hospital announced. Aiden was born to mom Jennet and dad Artyom Zobnin at exactly 00:00. He weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measures 20 inches long, and is the Zobnin’s second child.

A runner-up for first baby of 2020 was Brielle Spruill, born at 12:02. The baby girl was born at Kings County Hospital to mother Aaliyah Rogers and father Darrell Spruill of Crown Heights, Kings County Hospital told Bklyner. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and is 19 inches long, and is her parents’ first child.

Baby boy Diamant, born at 12:24 a.m. at Maimonides Medical Center in Borough Park, came third. According to the Center, Diamant is the baby’s last name — he has yet to be given a first name by his parents, who wished to remain anonymous. Diamant weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces at birth, and is 19 and 1/4 inches long.

A few hours after Diamant, baby girl Khadra Hassan joined the world. Khadra was born at NYU-Langone Hospital at 3:48 a.m to mom Mawada Mutasim Hassan and dad Mohammed Hassan of Brownsville, the Hospital told Bklyner through email. Khadra is Mawada and Mohammed’s first child, and is 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and 21 inches long.

Last but far from least, Liam Andres Luis was born at Woodhull Hospital just one hour after Khadra, at 4:47 a.m., to mom Rocio Sanchez and dad Crispin Pablo Luis Marin, Woodhull told Bklyner through email. The parents are from Mexico, and currently reside in Flatbush. The baby boy weighed in at 6 pounds and 13.5 ounces, and is 19.8 inches long.