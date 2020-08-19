Fatal Shooting In East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH – A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head last night.

On Tuesday, August 18 at around 7:20 p.m., cops got a call for a 26-year-old man shot by East 92 Street and Kings Highway. When they arrived, they found him with a gunshot wound to the head. It was a drive-by shooting, cops say. The young man was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Brookdale and was later pronounced dead.

As of last week, there have been nine murders in the 67th Precinct this year, which encompasses East Flatbush and Remsen Village. Last year, there were just three. In 2019, from January to now, there were 17 shooting incidents, with 18 shooting victims. This year, there have been 31 shooting incidents, with 43 shooting victims. The numbers were last updated on August 16.

As of now, there have been no arrests made. The victim’s name has not yet been released by the NYPD. The investigation is ongoing.

