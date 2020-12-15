Fatal Shooting At Red Hook Houses

RED HOOK – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed yesterday at Red Hook Houses.

On Monday, December 14 at around 2:38 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a man shot on Columbia Street near Bush Street. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Conrad Waterton with a gunshot wound to the head. Waterton, a resident of Red Hook Houses, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

There have been five murders in the 76th Precinct, which encompasses Carroll Gardens, Red Hook, Cobble Hill, and parts of Gowanus, this year. In 2019, there were zero, according to NYPD data. This year, there have been 14 shooting incidents with 15 shooting victims; last year, there were none.