Elections, Floridian Diner, Marathon, Return of ‘Dusk & Darkness’ and more

The 'dusk and darkness' return, a press release from the mayor said today, reminding us that clocks fall back on Sunday, making our evenings darker and chances of being hit by a car higher, but also giving runners an extra hour to sleep ahead of the New York Marathon in the morning.

On Tuesday, November 8, we have the general election. For once, our Brooklyn votes may matter a little in determining who gets elected governor - a Republican or a Democrat - and the candidates could not be more different. Find Early Voting hours, your poll site, and more information about the General Election, who, and what's on the ballots at http://vote.nyc.

In other news - Floridian Diner has (re)opened under new ownership, and Bensonhurst seems adamant about not having any shelters, even when they would serve families with children.