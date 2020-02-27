Elderly Man Found Dead near Brooklyn College

FLATBUSH/MIDWOOD — Yesterday evening, an elderly man was found dead near Brooklyn College.

Wednesday, February 26, around 8:45 p.m. police responded to a 911 call and took off to an alley on Ocean Avenue, near Brooklyn College. Upon arrival, cops discovered an 89-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive.

Police said his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Currently, the cause of death is unknown, but suicide is not being ruled out.

The investigation is ongoing.