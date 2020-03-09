Homicide

East New York Neighbor’s Death Ruled A Homicide

BKLYNER Staff|

On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, NYPD responded to a 911 call shortly before 7 pm that a man was being assaulted inside Yasser Deli  (427 Central Avenue) in Bushwick.

They found Aamar Alaahri, 47, with multiple stab wounds about the body. Alaahri was taken to Brookdale hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Bushwick resident Pablo Sierra, 44, who lives a couple of blocks from the deli has been arrested and charged in relation to Alaahri’s death. Sierra was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

