Disruptions To Service After Train Derails This Morning

BARCLAYS CENTER- A train was derailed this morning and no one was injured. But, it did cause minor disruptions to services.

According to the MTA, local train service has been restored in Brooklyn, but customers should expect disruptions in the following lines:

B, D, N, Q, and R service is running at reduced frequencies.

D service is operating on local tracks from 36 Street/4Av to Barclays Center, stopping at DeKalb Ave.

N service is operating on local tracks from 59 Street/4AV to Barclays Center, stopping at DeKalb Ave, then operating via the Manhattan Bridge to Canal Street.

At around 3:40 a.m. the wheels derailed on the second car of an eight-car northbound train running on the N line about 1000 feet north of Atlantic Avenue station between Atlantic Avenue and DeKalb Avenue stations. The train was not in passenger service and there were no injuries, the MTA said.

As of now, an investigation is underway to figure out the cause. And as of now, the train is standing at the location of the incident.