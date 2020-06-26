Homicide

Death Of One-Year-Old Boy Ruled A Homicide

Zainab Iqbal|

CONEY ISLAND – A one-year-old boy died over the weekend. This morning, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

On Saturday, June 20 at around 3 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call at a fifth-floor apartment at Gravesend Houses on West 33rd Street. When they arrived, they found one-year-old Kadein O’Neill unconscious and unresponsive. The little boy was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island and was pronounced dead.

The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

