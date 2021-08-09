With Dangerously High Temperatures Expected This Week, City Warns New Yorkers to Take Precautions

High heat and humidity are in the forecast Tuesday through Friday, with heat indices in the mid-90s and potentially as high as 105 degrees across the city, thanks to high levels of humidity.

(Image: Erica Price/Bklyner)

Head's up: it's heating up again.

High heat and humidity are in the forecast Tuesday through Friday, with heat indices in the mid-90s and potentially as high as 105 degrees across the city, thanks to high levels of humidity.

As it has in the past, the city’s Emergency Management and Health departments announced they would open cooling centers across the city beginning Tuesday. Cooling centers can be found by calling 311 or visiting the City’s Cooling Center Finder online.

“New York City will experience its hottest week of the season so far," said Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani in a statement. "As these dangerous conditions return, we encourage New Yorkers to take steps to keep cool and stay safe. Thanks to our partners, elected officials and City agencies, we have many cooling centers and outdoor cooling options available throughout the five boroughs. We encourage all New Yorkers to call 311 to find the cooling center nearest to them.”

Opening hours at New York City's public pools will also be extended to give New Yorkers another way to cool down. New York City's outdoor pools re-opened for the summer. Pool hours are normally 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, and 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm daily. But they'll be extended to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13. A reminder: face coverings are still required to enter the facility.

Eligible New Yorkers can also obtain free air conditioners through the state's Home Energy Assistance Program. More information on how to apply can be found online or by calling 311.

In New York City, most heat-related deaths occur after exposure to heat in homes without AC. Warning signs for heat-related illness include hot dry skin, trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, and nausea.

Call 911 immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, and do what you can to stay out of the sun, especially when the sun is at its strongest from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.