Daily Provisions Makes Brooklyn Debut on Court Street

Daily Provisions – an all day cafe serving up everything from morning coffee to roasted chicken dinners – opened its doors in Cobble Hill last wednesday.

Located on the corner of Court and Pacific Streets, this is Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group's fifth Daily Provisions, and like the rest of them, the façade is blue, there's seasonal outdoor seating and a communal indoor space. There is also something else - a dedicated entrance for deliveries and pickups on Pacific Street.

Cannoli Cruller. Photo: Marie Ciranna

To celebrate their Brooklyn debut and pay respects to the neighborhood's Italian American roots, Chef Claudia Fleming and Pastry Chef Christine Lisa have come up with a limited-edition cruller flavor - Cannoli - that you can only get at the Cobble Hill location for the first two weeks. This concoction is filled with ricotta-mascarpone cannoli cream, dipped in an orange glaze, and crowned with crushed pistachios. The Raspberry Scone is also new to the menu, as is the Patty Melt. They just got their liquor license, so wine, beer, and custom cocktails are also available.

Daily Provisions Cobble Hill is located at 151 Court Street in Brooklyn, New York. Open daily, from 7am – 9pm, Daily Provisions accepts orders for pickup, delivery, or catering at www.dailyprovisionsnyc.com.