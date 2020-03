CYPRESS HILLS — The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Jonathan Joseph, a 13-year-old boy, was last seen leaving his residence on Mckinley Avenue near Sheridan Avenue in Cypress Hills, on Tuesday, March 3, around 6 p.m., cops said.

No other information was provided.

Jonathan is described as Black, 5’2″, 100lbs, he was last seen wearing a green jacket, army fatigue sweatpants, and a black backpack.