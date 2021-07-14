Cuomo Announces Plan for 4,000 Youth Jobs in Gun Violence Hot Spots

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today a plan to create thousands of summer and long-term jobs in New York City neighborhoods struggling with gun violence, part of a broader effort to further reduce a spike in violent crime that began during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will provide funding to create 2,000 summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 24 in gun violence hot spots, the governor announced, and will also partner with the nonprofit Consortium for Worker Education (CWE) to create 2,388 “long-term jobs” for young people who are out of school.